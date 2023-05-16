(The Center Square) - The California Legislature and Governor Gavin Newsom has created a multimillion dollar loan program with the signing of a hospital “rescue” bill on May 15.
AB 112 - The Distressed Hospital Loan Program is designed to provide interest-free cashflow loans to not-for-profit hospitals and public hospitals in significant financial distress.
“This new program will help hospitals in extreme financial distress get the assistance they need as quickly as possible,” said Governor Newsom.
The bill would create a continuously appropriated fund for use by the Department of Health Care Access and Information and would be administered through an interagency agreement with the California Health Facilities Financing Authority for “the purpose of providing loans to not-for-profit hospitals and public hospitals…. in significant financial distress.. to prevent the closure or facilitate the reopening of a closed hospital.” Funding will be available until January 1 2032.
Before receiving assistance from the program hospitals would be required to demonstrate the need for financial assistance as a result of hardship by disclosing financial information, and also submit a comprehensive plan outlining a pathway to regain financial viability.
Madera Community Hospital which closed December 28 2022 has been given priority for the program. The hospital was forced to close ahead of schedule as efforts to sell the hospital fell through and staffers moved to find new jobs leaving the hospital chronically understaffed. In a release announcing its filing for bankruptcy on January 3, 2023 the hospital cited “financial and operational challenges resulting from the pandemic,” resulting in “large loss.”
“I am grateful to the governor for prioritizing state assistance so Madera Community Hospital, and other struggling hospitals, have access to emergency funding,” Assemblywoman Esmeralda Soria said.
For Madera Community Hospital, the loss of staff and the complete shut down means the hospital will see some changes as it attempts to reopen. Along with OB, ER, outpatient and surgery services, the hospital also operated The Rural Health Clinics which closed on January 10. It is unclear whether efforts would be made to reopen these facilities under the Distressed Hospital Loan Program or if they qualify at all.
But Assemblywoman Soria is not deterred by the work that will have to be done. “Reopening Madera Community Hospital has been my top priority this year and today’s action gives me hope towards restoring emergency health care, labor and delivery services, and preventative care access that is critical to the community,” she said.
Madera Community Hospital owed some 200 creditors between $10 million and $50 million as disclosed in the filing, with assets worth between $50 million and $100 million.
“The closure of Madera Community Hospital has been catastrophic. Madera Community Hospital was financially unable to continue providing services and was forced to close three clinics in rural communities, along with their 160 bed hospital, and over 700 employees were laid off. Our health care system is in crisis. We need to work together to adequately fund our health care system so all Californians can receive the health care they need,” Senator Caballero opined.
The Department of Health Care Access and Information, the State Department of Health Care Services, the Department of Managed Health Care, and the State Department of Public Health will collaborate to develop a method to determine the eligibility of hospitals applying for the program and may consider cash liquidity as well as whether the hospital is small, rural, a critical access hospital, a trauma center, an urban hospital providing access for an underserved area, a hospital that serves a disproportionate share of Medicaid patients, or serving a rural catchment area etc.
“We need to continue working to ensure that there is a process to evaluate the health care services provided to the community by our struggling hospitals, to analyze fiscal stability and oversight by hospital boards, and ensure that these hospitals have a viable plan to avoid bankruptcy. We have more work to do, though I want to thank Governor Newsom for responding quickly during a difficult budget year, to help us save a valuable community asset,” Caballero stated.
“I am thankful for the swift, collaborative work of my Assembly and Senate colleagues along with the support and work of Governor Newsom and his team to ensure that our hospitals remain open and able to serve our residents,” Caballero continued.
