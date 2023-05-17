California Gov. Gavin Newsom, foreground; Willie Whittlesey, Yuba Water Agency general manager, directly behind, and Chuck Bonham, CDFW Director, left, walk on the Daguerre Point Dam in Marysville, Calif., Tuesday, May 16, 2023. California officials said they will spend about $60 million to build a channel along the Yuba River so that salmon and other threatened fish species can get around the Gold Rush-era dam that for more than a century has cut off their migration along the chilly waters of Sierra Nevada streams.