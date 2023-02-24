(The Center Square) - The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office is under investigation by the California Department of Justice (DOJ) for allegations of excessive force, adverse conditions of confinement and other misconduct.
“Unfortunately, it is clear that — amid concerning levels of in-custody deaths and allegations of misconduct — too many families and communities in Riverside County are hurting and looking for answers. As part of my office’s ongoing efforts to support constitutional policing, the California Department of Justice is opening a civil rights investigation into the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office,” Attorney General Bonta said in a released statement.
Bonta is authorized, under the California Constitution, to initiate a civil investigation into any law enforcement agency within the state, to determine if there are violations of constitutional rights of the community and compel its correction.
Bonta stated, “All Californians deserve fairness and respect from the institutions that serve them. When some communities don’t see or feel they are being treated equitably by law enforcement, it contributes to distrust and hurts public safety. “
Bonta affirmed that no determinations have been made about the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office with regard to the allegations of high numbers of deaths of those in custody and excessive force and other misconduct, nor about specific complaints, or the agency’s overall policies and practices.
“Whether you have a loved one in jail or are worried about crime in your neighborhood, we all benefit when there is action to ensure the integrity of policing in our state,” Bonta said.
The Civil Rights Division of the DOJ will collect reports and any relevant information with regard to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office. This division protects the public and prosecutes any person or organization who violates civil rights laws. If you have been mistreated by law enforcement, this division will help you.
A thorough investigation is underway and the Department of Justice office is encouraging anyone with information that may assist the DOJ to contact the Civil Rights Division at Police-Practices@doj.ca.gov.
“During the course of the investigation, attorneys and special agents at the California Department of Justice will work diligently to consider all relevant information, including from community members and organizations, local officials, oversight entities, RCSO, and individual deputies,” the released statement confirmed.