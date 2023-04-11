FILE - Bottles of the drug misoprostol sit on a table at the West Alabama Women's Center, March 15, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Misoprostol induces uterus contractions that expel an embryo or fetus and other tissue. New York joined other Democratic-led states Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in stockpiling abortion pills in response to a court ruling in Texas that could limit access to the commonly used drug. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed, File)