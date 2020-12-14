(The Center Square) – The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit heard oral arguments last week in a case brought by Southern California Christian pastor Jim Domen against the video sharing platform, Vimeo. At issue is Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which members of Congress and the FTC Chairman have said they plan to amend.
Domen initially sued in June 2019. Vimeo filed a motion to dismiss, arguing the CDA gave it immunity even if the claims of discrimination were true. Oral arguments were heard in federal court in January, and Magistrate Judge Stewart D. Aaron of the Southern District Court of New York granted Vimeo’s dismissal, citing the CDA.
On Dec. 10, Domen’s attorney, Robert Tyler at Tyler & Bursch, LLP and president of Advocates for Faith & Freedom, a nonprofit religious liberty firm, argued that Congress in 1996 did not intend to immunize social media and internet platforms from legal prosecution if they intentionally and discriminatorily banned individuals and groups from their platforms based on race, sexual orientation or religion.
A former homosexual and now Christian pastor married to a woman with three biological children, Domen alleges that Vimeo targeted him and his organization, Church United, because of religious content expressed in videos they published on Vimeo.
Church United had already been creating and publishing content for at least two years when Vimeo began deleting its content the day after Thanksgiving in 2018, Domen claims. By Christmas, Vimeo deleted Church United’s account, “which crippled the organization financially,” Domen argues.
His lawsuit alleges that Vimeo removed Church United’s account because Vimeo disapproved of his sexual orientation and religious beliefs.
The lower court and the Ninth Circuit Court have historically interpreted the CDA to give immunity to Big Tech “whenever such a company commits unconscionable acts of discrimination in their online filtering decisions against protected classes of individuals … based on race, religion, color creed or sexual orientation,” Domen’s attorney, Nada Higuera, argues.
“The effect of the Court’s interpretation of the CDA is that a company like Vimeo, YouTube or even Amazon could decide that it will not allow someone to hold an account with their site just because they are of a particular race or religion,” Higuera adds.
Vimeo flagged some of Church United’s video content, arguing they were removed because they include content “that harass, incite hatred, or include discriminatory or defamatory speech.” The content included people’s testimonies about how Christian counseling and therapy had benefited them.
“As a pastor, I just want the ability to share the good things that have happened in my life as a Christian and to help unify pastors in California to engage in the world around them,” Domen said.
Comprised of only 26 words, Section 230 “created the Internet,” Jeff Kossett, a cybersecurity law professor at the U.S. Naval Academy and foremost expert on Section 230, told Forbes.
“Section 230 set the legal framework for the internet that we know today that relies heavily on user content rather than content that companies create. Without Section 230, companies would not be willing to take so many risks,” Kosset added.
The U.S. Commerce Department recently petitioned the FCC to clarify ambiguities in the Section 230 protections, noting that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said that the courts have applied Section 230 in a way that appears to "go far beyond the actual text of the provision."
In September, the U.S. Justice Department proposed draft legislation to reform Section 230, which has yet to be changed or clarified.
If Domen were to lose, his case could be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.
In October, Thomas issued a 10-page statement on the issues surrounding Section 230, an “increasingly important statute [that] aligns with the current state of immunity enjoyed by Internet platforms,” which he said should be reviewed were the right case to come before the court.
“When Congress enacted the statute,” Thomas wrote, “most of today’s major Internet platforms did not exist. And in the 24 years since, we have never interpreted this provision. But many courts have construed the law broadly to confer sweeping immunity on some of the largest companies in the world.”
Thomas notes that if an appropriate case came before the court for the justices to “decide the correct interpretation of Section 230 … it behooves us to do so.”
In the meantime, state legislatures and Congress “are free to update their liability laws to make them more appropriate for an Internet-driven society,” Thomas suggested.