(The Center Square) – Superior Court Judge Gregory Pulskamp granted a preliminary injunction against Gov. Gavin Newsom and 19 state and county officials sued by Roman Catholic priest Trevero Burfitt, protecting him and his ministries from any further legal action or harassment.
On Sept. 29, Burfitt sued Newsom and 19 state, county and municipal officials in Kern, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Los Angeles counties alleging they violated eight provisions of the California Constitution.
The Thomas More Society, representing Burfitt and his ministries, sought a temporary restraining order to prevent enforcement of state and county orders and stop the alleged harassment of congregants by county employees.
Within a few weeks of Burfitt’s lawsuit, Los Angeles County sent food and garbage inspection workers to his church to undergo surveillance, and the church was fined $1,000 after the workers discovered two women wearing masks who were praying inside a sanctuary that holds 500 people.
Less than three months of Burfitt’s initial filing, the judge ruled in his favor.
Pending a full trial on the merits, Newsom, state and county officials were enjoined from enforcing against Burfitt “the provisions of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy, the Regional Stay at Home Order, and all Covid-19 restrictions that fail to treat houses of worship equal to the favored class of entities,” Pulskamp ruled.
The judge ruled that Newsom’s Blueprint was not "narrowly tailored" because the occupancy limits imposed on places of worship by the Purple Tier of the Blueprint are zero, a complete ban of indoor religious services.
“These restrictions are arguably harsher than any other set of restrictions considered by the courts in all of the cases cited by the parties in this action,” the judge wrote.
The judge cited the Supreme Court’s ruling in the New York case in which the Supreme Court “considered New York's religious services occupancy limits of 10 persons in Red Zones and 25 persons in Orange zones to be ‘very severe restrictions’ and ‘far more restrictive than any Covid-related regulations that have previously come before the Court, much tighter than those adopted by many other jurisdictions hard-hit by the pandemic, and far more severe than has been shown to be required to prevent the spread of the virus at the applicants' services.”
Pulskamp said California can institute restrictions that are "'the least restrictive means available' and may potentially include a variety of less draconian measures such as ‘social distancing, wearing masks, leaving doors and windows open, forgoing singing, and disinfecting spaces between services,’” referring to Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch’s ruling in a New York case.
“Therefore, it seems highly probable that Plaintiffs will prevail in this case should the matter proceed to trial,” Pulskamp wrote, adding that Newsom and other officials had “not convincingly established that the health risks associated with houses of worship would be any different than ‘essential businesses’ or ‘critical infrastructure.’”
In his 6-page ruling, Pulskamp said the court “wholeheartedly agrees” with a statement made by the Supreme Court when it granted an injunction against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in another case brought by the Thomas More Society.
"Members of this Court are not public health experts, and we should respect the judgment of those with special expertise and responsibility in this area,” the Supreme Court wrote in its majority opinion. “But even in a pandemic, the Constitution cannot be put away and forgotten. The restrictions at issue here, by effectively barring many from attending religious services, strike at the very heart of the First Amendment's guarantee of religious liberty. Before allowing this to occur, we have a duty to conduct a serious examination of the need for such a drastic measure."
Pulskamp said, “The free exercise of religion clause in the California Constitution prohibits Defendants from treating religious activities worse than comparable secular activities. California's current Covid-related restrictions do exactly that. This Court is not in a position to rewrite the restrictions or dictate to Defendants specifically how the restrictions may be cured."
An appeal by the state and local officials would likely lose in light of the fact that last week, the Supreme Court sided with Harvest Rock Church of Pasadena and its statewide ministries and vacated lower court orders in response to an emergency petition filed by the church’s attorneys at Liberty Counsel.
The Supreme Court remanded the case for further consideration in light of its Thanksgiving-eve ruling against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order solely restricting religious organizations and houses of worship. In the Nov. 25 ruling, the Supreme Court granted injunctive relief to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn, enjoining Cuomo from enforcing an executive order limiting capacity solely for religious organizations and houses of worship, pending appeal in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.
In response to the priests and synagogues’ emergency appeal, the majority wrote, "Not only is there no evidence that the applicants have contributed to the spread of COVID-19 but there are many other less restrictive rules that could be adopted to minimize the risk to those attending religious services.”
Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch added, “It is time – past time – to make plain that, while the pandemic poses many grave challenges, there is no world in which the Constitution tolerates color-coded executive edicts that reopen liquor stores and bike shops but shutter churches, synagogues, and mosques.”
A hearing for the California priest’s case is scheduled for March 29, 2021.