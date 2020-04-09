(The Center Square) – More than 925,000 new Californians filed for unemployment benefits last week, most in the country, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
For the week ending April 4, 925,450 workers in the state filed claims, according to data released Thursday. The week prior, 1.06 million Californians filed for unemployment benefits.
Nationally, more than 6.6 million Americans filed unemployment claims last week as more businesses were forced to lay off and furlough workers because of stay at home orders to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
The 6.6 million claims for the week that ended April 4 is just shy of the prior week.
"In the week ending April 4, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 6,606,000, a decrease of 261,000 from the previous week's revised level," a department news release said. "The previous week's level was revised up by 219,000 from 6,648,000 to 6,867,000."
The 6.87 million claims filed in the week ended March 28, as revised by the Department of Labor, is an all-time high. Last week's unemployment claims mark the second-highest total ever.
Over the three weeks, more than 14 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits.
Amid signs that the number of COVID-19 cases might be plateauing in some states, federal and state officials have begun talking in recent days about steps to restart the economy after the worst of the pandemic has passed. Such discussions have included allowing those who have recovered from infections to return to the workplace and possibly those who have tested negative for the virus and don’t have complicating risk factors.
Stimulus checks for individual taxpayers are set to start going out in about a week. Americans making less than $75,000 will get one-time checks for $1,200, while couples making less than $150,000 can expect to get $2,400, plus $500 for each child. Those whose earnings top those thresholds will get reduced payments, and individuals making more than $99,000 and couples making more than $198,000 do not get a stimulus check.