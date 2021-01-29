(The Center Square) – Charter school students outperform on the California Department of Education’s (CDE) SAT College and Career Readiness Benchmarks compared to traditional public schools, a new analysis published by the California Policy Center (CPC) and National School Choice Week, shows.
The analysis compares charter and district high schools located in historically disadvantaged neighborhoods in South Los Angeles covering seven zip codes (90001, 90002, 90003, 90044, 90047, 90059, and 90061). Eight schools in these zip codes were excluded because they are continuation schools or lacked data, the report notes.
The analysis compares charter and traditional schools in the same neighborhoods with very similar socio-economic circumstances: 96.2 percent of charter school students analyzed are considered socioeconomically disadvantaged by CDE compared to 93 percent of comparable traditional public school students.
Researchers found that 10 charter schools in this region had 37 percent more college-ready SAT-taking students than 13 neighboring school districts, including magnet schools, during the 2018-19 school year.
Specifically, 16.6 percent of SAT takers at the charter schools analyzed met or exceeded both the Math and English components of CDE’s SAT College and Career Readiness Benchmarks compared to 12.1 percent of SAT takers in traditional schools in the same zip codes analyzed. Of 1,701 charter school SAT takers, 282 passed both benchmarks. Of 2,701 traditional LAUSD school SAT takers, 326 passed both benchmarks.
"These results demonstrate once again that public charter schools often outperform traditional public district schools," Mari Barke, acting director of CPC's Parent Union, said in a statement. "During this National School Choice Week, all parents throughout California have a wonderful opportunity to explore several more effective options for their families including a variety of free public charter school options, which can change the trajectory of their child's life."
Slightly more than 40 percent of charter school SAT takers met or exceeded at least one of the CDE’s SAT College and Career Readiness Benchmarks compared to 35.4 percent of comparable traditional district schools. Of the charter schools analyzed, 19 percent of SAT takers met or exceeded the math benchmark and 38.6 percent met or exceeded the English benchmark. Of the district schools analyzed, 13.5 percent of SAT takers met or exceeded the math benchmark and 34 percent met or exceeded the English benchmark.
"This analysis provides a fair comparison of charter and district schools with similar student demographics in this part of South Los Angeles," Brandon Ristoff, policy analyst at the California Policy Center, said. "While there are some successful LAUSD public schools, the data suggests charter schools generally produce significantly more college-ready students."
CPC's Parent Union will host a Zoom event for National School Choice Week and the 6th Annual Parent Union School Choice Fair will highlight analysis results to help inform parents about their educational choices. Those interested in participating in the free event, held from 10 am to 12 pm, can register online.