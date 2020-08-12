(The Center Square) – California has the most government-imposed restrictions on individuals and businesses in the country in response to COVID-19.
That's according to a new analysis by the financial services website WalletHub, which ranks the states and Washington D.C. by their coronavirus restrictions.
WalletHub has been compiling state rankings for restrictions since May, and California has been named the most restrictive state each time since July 7. The latest rankings are as of Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Gov. Gavin Newsom was the first governor to impose a statewide stay-at-home order when he did so March 19. At the time, the Bay area and Los Angeles were hotspots for COVID-19. He began easing restrictions in May but reimposed many in June as the number of cases began to rise.
Those restrictions have come at a cost. California had an unemployment rate of 14.9 percent in June, fifth highest in the country.
Wallethub's rankings were compiled using 19 metrics, including face mask requirements, travel restrictions, the pace of business and school reopenings and more.
WalletHub talked to a number of outside experts about best practices for reopening the economy, including Vlad Tarko, a professor at the University of Arizona’s Department of Political Economy and Moral Science.
Tarko argued that given human nature, reopening economic activity a bit on the early side was probably inevitable. But that didn’t mean there were no options available to limit any negative effects.
“Main things that can be done to mitigate the problem, given premature reopening: substantially more testing, accelerated medical developments, responsible local political and business leadership on preventing super-spreading events, and deregulating various economic activities in order to allow production chains to adjust faster,” Tarko wrote. “Governments should provide more substantial, and quicker, grants and prizes for COVID-related medical developments. They should also subsidize the drugs and vaccines, once they are developed, and other things, like masks, but abstain from price controls (which would be counter-productive).”
So far, during the pandemic California has seen more than 580,000 diagnosed coronavirus infections and more than 10,600 deaths linked to COVID-19.