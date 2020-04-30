(The Center Square) – About 3.7 million Californians have filed for unemployment benefits since stay-at-home orders began shutting down parts of the state's economy in March.
The U.S Department of Labor announced Thursday that 328,042 California workers filed new claims for the week ending April 25. That's a decline of 200,318 from the 528,360 claims filed the week prior.
But the six week total of new claims means about one in five Californians lost their jobs since the COVID-19 pandemic led to widespread restrictions to slow its spread.
As his daily news briefing Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom acknowledged the state’s Employment Development Department hasn't been able to keep up with the number of laid-off workers trying to secure benefits.
“I am deeply aware that many of you have tried to access that system online and struggled to get in,” Newsom said.
Nationally, more than 3.8 million Americans filed unemployment claims for the week ending April 25. Over the past six weeks, about 30.3 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits because of stay-at-home orders in response to the novel coroanvirus.