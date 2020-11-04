(The Center Square) – California solidified its solid blue Congressional caucus, pulling in 40 Democratic wins in U.S. House races across the state.
Forty incumbent Democrats and five Republicans won reelection, including Doug LaMalfa (District 1, 55% of vote), Tom McClintock (District 4, 52.9%), Devin Nunes (District 22, 53.5%) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (District 23, 57.7%).
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also won reelection.
In a few open races where no incumbent ran, Republicans either defeated Democrats or appeared to defeat them in races that have yet been called, according to the state Secretary of State’s Office.
In one of the most hotly contested races for District 50, returning former Congressman Darrell Issa ran to fill an open seat that had been vacant for most of the year. Its former incumbent, disgraced Rep. Duncan D. Hunter, a Republican, resigned from office in January after being convicted of a felony for misusing campaign funds.
With 100 percent of the votes being reported, Issa received 52.2 percent of the vote, defeating his Democratic challenger, Ammar Campa-Najjar. Campa-Najjar, who is the first Latino-Arab American to run for Congress, received 47.8 percent.
In House District 8, Republican Jay Obernolte defeated Democrat Christ Busber by a vote of 53.3 percent to 46.7 percent.
In District 42, Republican Ken Calvert defeated his opponent, Democrat Liam O’Mara, by a vote of 55.4 percent to 44.6 percent.
In District 21, Republican David Valadao received 51.4 percent of the vote, appearing to unseat Democratic incumbent TJ Cox, who received 48.6 percent of the vote. Even with 100 percent of the votes being reported, the race has not yet been called.
In District 39, with 100 percent of the votes reporting, Republican Young Kim, a former member of the state Assembly, received 50.2 percent, appearing to unseat Democrat incumbent Gilbert Cisneros who 49.8 percent. The race is a rematch between the pair – in 2018, Cisneros barely defeated her. The race has not yet been called.
In District 48, Michelle Steel received 50.3 percent of the vote, appearing to barely defeat incumbent Democrat Harley Rouda, who received 49.7 percent. With 100 percent of the votes being reported, the race has not yet been called.