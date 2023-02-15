(The Center Square) - Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West (SEIU-UHW) along with Healthcare workers from nursing homes, hospitals, community clinics, medical groups and public and university hospitals were set to announce support on Wednesday for legislation by State Senator Maria Elena Durazo (D - Los Angeles).
The legislation by Sen. Durazo aims to establish a statewide $25 minimum wage for healthcare workers and support services including food workers, janitors, laundry personnel and security guards among others.
In a pre-press notice of the planned announcement, the groups argued that workers of color, women and essential healthcare workers are undervalued and underpaid creating a patient care crisis.
Following the recent pandemic, healthcare workers, faced with inadequate staffing at hospitals, were burnt out and opting to leave healthcare work. The press release pointed out that a more attractive wage will ensure better patient care and help with worker retention.
But the suggestion of a $25 minimum wage for healthcare workers is not a new one. Last year the SEIU-UHW labor union spent about $11 million advancing the wage increase in 10 California cities.
The ordinance was first aimed at private hospitals, psychiatric facilities, and dialysis clinics when a deal for a statewide minimum wage at both public and private hospitals fell through at the end of the legislative session.
Last year similar minimum wage ordinances were adopted by city councils in Los Angeles, Downey, Monterey Park, and Long Beach but challenges by hospitals relegated it to the 2024 ballot. Culver City, Lynwood, and Baldwin Park did not have sufficient signatures for it to be included in the November ballot. Inglewood voters approved the increase with Measure HC, while Duarte voters rejected the increase in Measure J.
“Our healthcare system can’t function without essential healthcare workers who are devoted to our patients and our communities,” the release said.