(The Center Square) – More than two dozen wildfires raging across California are causing extremely hazardous levels of air pollution, leading public health officials to issue advisories that people stay indoors and avoid any strenuous outdoor activity.
Air quality index readings use a 500-point scale. Anything above 100 is unhealthy for people with conditions such as asthma or heart disease and anything above 150 is unhealthy for everyone.
Most areas near the fires, in both southern and northern California, are hovering slightly above 150, while readings of nearly 400 are being seen consistently in an around Yosemite National Park.
Since the beginning of the year, wildfires across California have burned 3.2 million acres, roughly an area the size of Connecticut. Currently, some 16,500 firefighters are batting 28 major fires – most caused by lightning strikes – that have left 25 people dead and destroyed more than 4,200 homes and businesses. More than 60,000 people have been forced to evacuate.
The ash and smoke in some areas is causing light sensors on street lamps to activate during the day and veterinarians are urging people to keep pets indoors as much as possible.
The smoke is also causing complications in the health care field as the state simultaneously battles the coronavirus pandemic. Hospitals and clinics are reporting an influx of patients who say they are having trouble breathing and have a cough and a sore throat, leading them to believe they have contracted the virus.
That means limited resources have to be used in order to first rule out coronavirus in people suffering from smoke inhalation.
The National Weather Service reports that plumes of smoke from the fires reaching high into the air are being caught up in the atmospheric jet stream and carried across the country and beyond.
“Satellite images this morning show smoke aloft moving over much of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic,” the agency tweeted.
Hazy conditions have been reported in New York, Boston and Maine due to the smoke, which has even been detected as far away as the Netherlands and Germany.
Flames came less than 500 feet from the famous Mt. Wilson Observatory on Tuesday as firefighters used bulldozers to dig containment trenches and airplanes made several water drops. The 116-year-old observatory is a key resource for astronomers, with telescopes powerful enough to study star systems thousands of light years away.
The mountain also has major infrastructure for radio, television and cell phone towers.