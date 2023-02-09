FILE - Fast-food workers drive though a McDonald's restaurant demanding a $15 hourly minimum wage in East Los Angeles, March 12, 2021. California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed nearly 1,000 new laws in 2022. Many of them will take effect on Jan. 1 2023. Some workers will get raises as the state's minimum wage jumps to $15.50 per hour. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)