(The Center Square) – New Hampshire’s housing market has moved from shortage to crisis, with multiple factors playing into this problem, according to Dean Christon, executive director of the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority.
“The inventory of homes for sale today is about half of what it was a year ago, and that was, in turn, down substantially from what it was a year or two before that,” Christon told The Center Square.
The authority is described as a "self-supporting public corporation" that runs a variety of programs to encourage homeownership on the state. It was established by the state Legislature in 1981, but it receives no funding from the state.
Christon said that rental vacancy rates are at 1.7% right now. Anything below 3% is considered a tight market, and anything below 5% is subnormal.
“For a variety of reasons there was a strong demand both on the rental and on the homeownership side, and we simply had gone through a very long period, and frankly are continuing to through a period, where we’re not producing enough housing to meet that demand, ” Christon said.
The foremost reason for the state’s dearth of new houses is long-standing local regulations that push up the cost of building, Christon said.
“The dynamics of how you go about getting approval to build housing, what you can build, where you can build it, how much you can build, all based pretty much in New Hampshire on local regulatory policies that make it very difficult for builders to build housing at all, and probably do encourage them to build what they do build at a much higher price point than would otherwise be the case,” Christon said.
The regulations generally stemmed from a desire in communities to retain their character, which translated to large lots with big houses. But character doesn’t have to be sacrificed to create a densely populated, walkable community, said Christon.
In order to make inroads into this problem it is crucial to educate policymakers so they understand how what they enact prevents builders from building houses, Christon said.
“You can’t continue to sustain industry and jobs and job retention and job growth and economic activity unless you have adequate housing to support the people who work in those industries and those businesses,” Christon said.
While lawmakers can also make an impact by forcing local governments to change rules, Christon said another piece to the puzzle is action by the builders themselves.
“Part of that is something that needs to be enforced by individual developers, who when faced with regulatory decisions and policies and answers from local governments that are inconsistent with the law, are inconsistent with this broader need, they need to challenge those things, sometimes in court, sometimes in the court of public policy, quite frankly,” said Christon.