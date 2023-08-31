(The Center Square) — The head of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta says the Fed's monetary policy is "appropriately restrictive" and urged caution and patience to allow the policy to "continue to influence the economy."
Otherwise, "we risk tightening too much and inflicting unnecessary economic pain," Raphael Bostic, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, said, according to the Fed's website.
Bostic offered the perspective in remarks — titled "The Major Challenges in US Monetary Policy" — to the South African Reserve Bank Biennial Conference in Cape Town, South Africa.
"That does not mean I am for easing policy any time soon. Inflation in the United States is still too high," Bostic said. "The battle against inflation has seen significant progress. Inflation is well off the very elevated levels we saw in the last year, but it's essential that it be brought all the way back to our target.
"We must remain resolute in the campaign for price stability until we see that inflation is conclusively on track toward 2 percent over a reasonable time frame," Bostic added. "I believe policy is already restrictive enough to get us there. Should conditions not play out the way I anticipate, and inflation or inflation expectations abruptly reverse course and start climbing, then I would certainly support doing what would be necessary to put the US economy back on a path toward price stability."
Bostic said the Fed has "aggressively tightened monetary policy" to fight inflation, raising the federal funds rate by 525 basis points in a year-and-a-half.
"But it's important to put those moves in the proper perspective," Bostic said. "Not all those moves represented actual tightening. I view the first 325 to 350 basis points as removing accommodation, and then the subsequent 175 to 200 points as moving policy into restrictive territory."