Thousands of pounds of boneless beef chuck are being recalled, some of which was shipped to Illinois. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports the Elkhorn Valley Packing boneless beef chuck product has been recalled over possible E coli contamination. The meat was shipped to nine states, including Illinois. The USDA said the affected beef, which was packed Feb. 16, went to distributors, retailers and wholesalers, as well as hotels and restaurants.
Tickets for the 2023 Illinois State Fair Grandstand concert series go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10:00 a.m. Four concerts have been announced with a lineup that currently features classic rock, modern rock, and country. This year, the Illinois State Fair is welcoming Old Dominion, REO Speedwagon, and Maren Morris to the Illinois Lottery Grandstand stage. Additional acts will be announced in the coming weeks.
Collectible coins, sports cards and jewelry are among the more than 500 unclaimed property items to be auctioned online by the state of Illinois from April 3 through April 7. Among the other available items are Beanie Babies stuffed toys, collectible sports items and cards, coins and currency from the United States and other countries, and Elvis Presley memorabilia. To be eligible to participate in the auction, prospective bidders must register with iBid if they have not previously done so.