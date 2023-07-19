(The Center Square) — State agencies awarded 4,701 contracts with nonprofits totaling more than $1.8 billion, according to a state audit.
According to a new Georgia Department of Audits & Accounts finding, the contracts included state and federal tax dollars and provided an average of $392,531 per award for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.
The Criminal Justice Coordinating Council awarded the most contracts, 1,211, totaling nearly $21.9 million, followed by the Department of Early Care and Learning, which awarded 724 contracts totaling $31.3 million.
"The purpose of such reporting is to ensure that nonprofit organizations expending state and/or federal funds in excess of specified thresholds adhere to the financial reporting requirements stated" in state law, State Auditor Greg S. Griffin said in the report. The report didn't provide an opinion about the data.
For most of the contracts awarded, payments were less than those awarded. For example, the Department of Human Services, which awarded more than $490.3 million, reported more than $224.5 million in total payments.
Overall, agencies reported more than $1 billion in payments — $394.7 million in state payments and nearly $648.9 million in federal payments.
Among the awards given, the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities awarded $257,750 in federal money to the Bill, Hillary and Chelsea Clinton Foundation to provide faith community training.
The Department of Economic Development awarded more than $1.3 million in state money and more than $1.5 million in federal dollars. Much of it went to museums and cultural organizations, such as $270,000 for the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change and $86,000 for the Oconee Cultural Arts Foundation.