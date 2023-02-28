(The Center Square) – State and local firefighters have already responded to 444 wildfires in the first two months of 2023. The fires have burned 12,845 acres, Texas A&M Forest Service said Tuesday.
“As dry conditions expand across the state, Texas A&M Forest Service has mobilized additional resources to areas of concern,” forest service Fire Chief Wes Moorehead said in a statement. “This level of readiness elevates us to a Preparedness Level 2. Agency fire managers continuously monitor conditions and assess needs locally to best position agency resources across areas of concern for a quick and effective response to any request for assistance.”
It’s early in the year for the forest service to issue a Wildland Fire Preparedness warning. By the third week in March last year, evacuations were underway in several counties, and much of Texas was battling wildfires, multiple tornadoes, and flash flooding. By May, over half of Texas counties had burn bans in effect. By August, nearly 1,000 personnel from multiple states were battling over 115 wildfires in Texas.
This week, a warm and dry fire environment is expected to support wildfire activity throughout most of Texas, the forest service said. The western half of Texas is expected to see increased activity in dry, dormant grasses through Wednesday, it said.
“Areas with dry vegetation south and west of Amarillo and Wichita Falls down to Del Rio will see an increase in activity when exposed to periods of elevated localized fire weather,” it said.
There are currently 85 counties with burn bans in effect, primarily stretching from south Texas along the Rio Grande River northwest to El Paso, and stretching north in western counties up into the Panhandle in north Texas.
On Thursday, elevated fire weather is expected in areas south of Lubbock to Abilene and into South Texas, the forest service added.
“Dry, dormant grasses, record high temperatures and increased wind speeds may support wildfire activity in these areas,” it said.
On Sunday, Feb. 26, a dynamic and complex storm system, followed by strong westerly winds with speeds between 30 and 50 mph and gusts up to 70 mph, facilitated wildfires in the Texas Plains, the forest service said. These fires included 5,569 acres burned by the Big Fin Flats Fire in Oldham County and 344 acres burned by the Cobble Switch Fire in Hockley County. Both fires are contained.
Sunday night, an ignition near Fort Davis in Jeff Davis County “quickly became established in grass and juniper vegetation due to extreme fire weather,” the forest service said. Called the Solar Park Fire, it’s burned 2,800 acres and is only 10% contained. Because of the area’s rugged terrain, fire crews “are unable to rely on heavy mechanized equipment,” the forest service said, but additional firefighters were mobilized to the area assist with suppression efforts.
Gov. Greg Abbott mobilized critical wildfire resources statewide Tuesday “to assist local officials responding to wildfires impacting communities in the western half of our state,” he said. These include fully staffed task forces statewide and additional suppression equipment and personnel, including fireline supervisors, command staff and incident commanders, throughout the Texas Panhandle and in South and West Texas. Five forest service strike teams have also been mobilized through the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System statewide.
“As we continue to monitor wildfire activity and critical fire weather conditions, Texans are encouraged to heed the guidance of local officials and follow wildfire safety tips to keep themselves and their loved ones safe,” Abbott said.