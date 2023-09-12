(The Center Square) — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency and has suspended the state's excise tax on motor and locomotive fuel for the next month.
The executive order, which the governor says is necessary because of high inflation, takes effect at 12 a.m. on Wednesday. It remains in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 12.
"From runaway federal spending to policies that hamstring domestic energy production, all Bidenomics has done is take more money out of the pockets of the middle class," Kemp said in a Tuesday morning announcement.
"While high prices continue to hit family budgets, hardworking Georgians deserve real relief and that's why I signed an executive order today to deliver it directly to them at the pump," the governor added. "Working with partners in the General Assembly, we'll continue to help Georgians weather the economic headwinds caused by this president, his administration, and their allies in Congress."
Georgia collects 31.2 cents per gallon for gasoline and 35 cents per gallon for diesel fuel.
On Monday, AAA said Georgia's gas prices have steadily declined for the past two weeks. As of Tuesday morning, Peach State motorists are paying an average price of $3.57 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, up from $3.242 a year ago and below the national average of $3.836.
"Despite the uptick in crude oil prices, Georgians are feeling some relief at the pump," Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman, said in a Monday announcement. "Gas prices may ebb and flow until we get beyond hurricane season and its threats to Gulf Coast oil and gas production and refining."