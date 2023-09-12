(The Center Square) – The cost to taxpayers to fight several massive fires across western and central Louisiana, including some intentionally set, has eclipsed $10 million as firefighters inch closer to containment.
On Tuesday, 445 personnel worked to contain four separate large fires that have consumed a combined 49,932 acres in Beauregard, Vernon, and Rapides parishes, all now at more than 70% contained, according to a daily update from the Southern Area Blue Center for Initial Military Training managing the blazes.
The total firefighting bill for those four fires stood at $10.63 million on Tuesday, not including money lost on torched timber, destroyed structures, and other costs.
"An average loss on a pre-merchantable plantation — one that is not old enough to harvest for a merchantable product — is about $1,000, $1,500 an acre. If it’s a merchantable stand, especially a mature stand that’s already grown into a saw timber-size stand, you could be looking at $2,000 to $2,500 an acre worth of loss," Louisiana State University forester Robbie Hutchins said in an AgCenter report last week. "When you start thinking about the almost 50,000 acres that have burned, that is a significant economic loss."
About 291 personnel on site at Tiger Island Fire that began Aug. 22 now have it 75% contained, up from 71% on Monday, when officials reported the losses to date of 41 residences, two commercial buildings and 11 outbuildings over 31,083 acres. An investigation by the Louisiana State Department of Agriculture and Forestry concluded that fire that started in a wooded pine plantation in Beauregard Parish was deliberately set and officials are now offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved.
Another 104 personnel were on site Tuesday at the Highway 113 Fire in Vernon and Rapides parishes, where containment increased from 63% Monday to 72%, with 17,124 acres left charred. Three outbuildings have been lost there through Monday.
An Elizabeth Fire in Rapides Parish that has consumed 940 acres is now 73% contained, up 1% from Monday, as 37 personnel continue efforts on site, while a Lions Camp Road Fire over 785 acres is 88% contained, up from 83% on Monday, as 13 personnel continue efforts there.
The Highway 113 Fire began on Aug. 24, the Elizabeth Fire ignited on Aug. 31, and Lions Camp Road Fire started Aug. 26. They’re among 18 large fires that continue to stretch resources after hundreds of fires swept across the state in recent weeks amid extreme heat and drought. A burn ban remains in place until at least Sept. 20.
As of Tuesday, officials have spent a total of $8.6 million fighting the Tiger Island Fire, $1.5 million on the Highway 113 Fire, $360,000 on the Elizabeth Fire, and $170,000 on the Lions Camp Road Fire, according to an Incident Management Situation Report from the National Interagency Coordination Center.
While the daily cost to taxpayers is unclear, Louisiana, neighboring states, and the federal government have devoted substantial resources.
Across the four largest fires, an update from Monday shows 45 fire engines, 28 tractor plow units, seven water tenders, five ambulances, five helicopters and two air attack planes involved in the efforts.
"Additional support is being provided by Parish authorities and departments; Sheriff’s Offices; and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness," according to the daily update.
States including Alabama, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Texas, and Ohio have sent firefighters, first responders, equipment, helicopters and other resources to battle the blazes.
Louisiana has secured at least four Fire Management Assistance Grants through the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help with the costs associated with the Highway 113 Fire, Ida Fire, Lions Camp Fire, and Tiger Island Fire.
"Firefighting costs eligible for … coverage may include expenses for field camps, repair and replacement tools, mobilization and demobilization activities, equipment use, and materials and supplies," according to a release from Gov. John Bel Edwards.