(The Center Square) – The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has been named a finalist in the Build Back Better Regional Challenge for a project that would make a widespread investment in expanding electronic health in the region, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Commerce.
The project is one of 60 finalists for the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s (EDA) $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge, which encourages applicants to create projects that would help economic post-pandemic recovery.
The university received $500,000 from the federal government to continue developing its plan. The EDA will select 20 to 30 of the finalists to give additional funds, up to $100 million, to follow through on projects, according to the news release.
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences’ proposal involves training workers, specifically minorities and women, and placing them in high-paying health care jobs focused on e-health.
“The health care industry has shifted,” the proposal stated. “While e-health care delivery through telemedicine, home-monitoring, and wearable devices has developed over the past two decades, the COVID-19 pandemic forced a gigantic leap forward. Health care students and existing health care providers have to be trained and re-trained on e-health technology.”
The project would include fast-tracking bachelor’s degrees in nursing for those who already have a bachelor’s in another field but are unemployed or underemployed. These individuals would be put in a 15-month curriculum with a training focus on e-health.
Meanwhile, an effort would be made to keep more trained medical doctors in the state. Arkansas graduates about 370 medical students a year but comes short of having enough in-state jobs for those graduates since the state only has 277 residency spots, according to the university.
“We lose 100 medical doctors each year,” the proposal read. “The state of Arkansas has a severe physician shortage and is 47th in the nation in active physicians per 100,000 people.”
The list of initiatives proposed by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences are meant to use electronic health solutions as an economic driver in order to produce wage growth and more jobs. It also would create a 10-month program to boost entrepreneurial development within the health care field in the state.
”Arkansas is a primarily rural state with lower GDP and higher unemployment compared to the rest of the US,” the university wrote. “The state has been overly dependent on the agricultural sector and has struggled to transition to a more diverse economy.”
The proposal suggested growing the e-health sector would help buffer the region from future economic disruptions.