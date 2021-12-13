The special primary for Arkansas State Senate District 7 is on Dec. 14. Lisa Parks and Derek Van Voast are competing in the Democratic primary, and Jim Bob Duggar, Colby Fulfer, Edge Nowlin, and Steven Unger are competing in the Republican primary to advance to the special general election scheduled for Feb. 8. The candidate filing deadline passed on Nov. 22.
The special election was called after Lance Eads (R) left office to assume another position on Oct. 28. Eads served from 2017 to 2021. Eads also served as a member of the Arkansas House of Representatives from 2015 to 2017.
Arkansas held 12 state legislative special elections between 2010 and 2020. The year with the most special elections during that time period was 2018. There were five state legislative special elections called that year.