(The Center Square) - Sarah Huckabee Sanders defeated challenger Francis "Doc" Washburn to win the Republican nomination for Arkansas governor, while physicist and minister Chris Jones received the nod from Democrats on Tuesday.
Sanders served as the former White House press secretary under former President Donald Trump, who endorsed her. Her father, Mike Huckabee, served as Arkansas governor from 1996 to 2007.
If elected, Sanders will be the first female governor of Arkansas.
Jones defeated four challengers in his bid for the state's top job; James "Rus" Russell III, a business owner from Little Rock; Supha Xayprasith-Mays, who previously worked at the corporate headquarters for Walmart in Bentonville; and Anthony Bland, a business teacher with the Little Rock School District.
Jones acknowledged his victory on Twitter.
"I am honored to be the Democratic nominee for governor of this great state of Arkansas," he said in the Twitter post.
Jones would be the first Black governor of Arkansas if elected.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson is term-limited and could not seek another term.
Sanders and Jones face Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. in November.