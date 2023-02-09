(The Center Square) - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' proposed raising minimum teacher salaries to $50,000 a year and universal school choice for all families by the 2025-2026 school year.
The current starting salary for teachers is $36,000 a year. The increase would improve Arkansas' salary ranking from 48th in the country to 4th, according to Sanders.
More than 15,000 teachers would see their salaries increased to the new minimum salary.
The Arkansas LEARNS package also adds 120 literacy coaches and $500 tutoring stipends for K-3 students struggling with reading, according to information from the governor's office.
Sander's office did not immediately respond to questions about how the package would be funded.
The governor's "education freedom account" would let every family "choose the school that serves their kid best," according to Sanders. The plan would be phased in over three years and would not limit the number of charters.
The proposal received mixed reactions.
"Today, Gov. Sanders unveiled some of the incomplete details about the education scheme she continues to brag about but fails to deliver on," Democratic Party of Arkansas Chair Grant Tennille said in a statement. "What we do know is that she's proposed the biggest voucher scam in the entire country, a full-on dismantling of Arkansas public schools so destructive she knew she had to dress it up with popular policies like the $50,000 teacher salary minimum that she plagiarized from Arkansas Democrats. We will not be bought. Unproven voucher scams like this one, likely copy-and-pasted from an out-of-state think tank, are an existential threat to Arkansas' public schools and a sweetheart deal that will only benefit lobbyists, special interests, and the rich over everyday Arkansas students, families, and school communities."
Arkansas Democrats introduced the RAISE Act on Jan. 26, which would also increase the minimum teacher salary to $50,000 a year.
The Reform Alliance praised Sanders' plan in a news release published on its website.
"We are ecstatic to hear details of Gov. Sanders' decisive reform initiative," said Laurie Lee, chairman of the nonprofit organization. "Traditional public schools are the backbone of our educational system, but we meet parents and students every day who, for whatever reason, find the school they're assigned to based on their ZIP code simply doesn't work for their child, and they don't have the resources to consider an alternative."
High school students would be required to serve 75 hours of community service to graduate, according to Sanders' plan. A new "Career Ready" diploma would also be offered to students.