(The Center Square) – Arkansas saw about 50% of registered voters fill out a ballot last week, almost identical to the rate seen during the last midterm elections in 2018.
The current numbers show 50.39% of registered voters in Arkansas cast ballots. In 2018 it was 50.38%. The state’s voter rolls have grown by 15,121 since then.
In total, 906,525 of Arkansas’ 1.7 million voters participated in the midterm election last week.
As of Monday, 74 out of 75 precincts were reporting. The holdout is Grant, which has its county certified results but is not listed as completely reported.
Contrasting from many other states, Republicans ran much of the table. In the gubernatorial race, Sarah Huckabee Sanders received 63% of the vote and Republican Attorney General Leslie Rutledge won the Lieutenant Governor race with 64.3% of the vote. Republican Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin will succeed Rutledge as Attorney General after receiving 67.7% of the vote in his race.
Republican Secretary of State John Thurston will maintain his position after winning 67.1% of the vote.
In the U.S. Senate race, Sen. John Boozman maintained his seat with 65.8% of the vote. Likewise, Republican candidates all won their congressional races with Congressman Rick Crawford getting 74.3% of votes, Congressman French Hill with 60% of the vote, Congressman Steve Womack with 63.7%, and U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman winning 71% of votes.