(The Center Square) - Arkansas' Medicaid program is the key reason behind a 175% increase in state spending since 2000, according to a new report released Thursday by Opportunity Arkansas.
Government spending grew from $10.7 billion in 2020 to $27.8 billion in 2020, according to the analysis prepared by economist Hayden Dublois. Medicaid spending grew from $1.6 billion to $7.5 billion.
"There are able-bodied adults on the program and about half of them do not work at all," Nicholas Horton, founder and CEO of Opportunity Arkansas, told The Center Square in an email interview. "In fact, the able-bodied adult population in our Medicaid program that have entered through Obamacare expansion are driving the vast majority of Medicaid growth. Policymakers should be laser-focused on reducing dependency among this group so we can create a better Medicaid program for those who truly have no other options."
President Joe Biden announced this week that he would end the Public Health Emergency for COVID-19 in May. States could then clear their Medicaid rolls of people who are no longer eligible.
"Ending the COVID emergency will be a great thing for getting Medicaid costs under control," Horton said. "Right now, we are paying for hundreds of thousands of Arkansas who don't qualify for coverage – and some may have not qualified as far back as April 2020, nearly three years ago. But I would note that this will not solve all of our Medicaid problems. The program was spiraling out of control well before COVID, because of the expansion through Obamacare that we chose to opt into."
Medicaid is the primary driver of Arkansas' spending increase, but it's not the only one, according to the report.
"We definitely need to rein in the size of state government," Horton said. "We spend more than $300 million per year on salaries at DHS alone. Thankfully, Gov. Sanders has already started this work by announcing a state government hiring freeze on Day 1 of her administration."
Sanders' executive order was just the start of what needed to be done, according to Horton.
"State government does too much and delivers too little for the people," Horton said. "We've got nearly twice as many state employees as our neighbors in Tennessee when accounting for population size. It doesn't make any sense and we aren't getting a good return on that investment. It's time to reexamine everything we are doing."
The governor said she wants to phase out the state income tax. Horton told The Center Square previously that he expects Sanders will keep that promise.