(The Center Square) – Taxpayers have no way of verifying how Arkansas is spending the money it received from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, according to an analysis from the nonprofit Good Jobs First.
The nonprofit analyzed how states were tracking Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) spending and providing information to the public.
CRF relief was provided to states through the CARES Act, which was signed into law in March 2020 by President Donald Trump. The $2.2 trillion package allotted $111.8 billion for emergency assistance to state governments and the District of Columbia.
Arkansas is one of 17 states that landed in the bottom of the report, listed as giving “inadequate or no disclosure.”
“The CARES Act intentionally gave state leaders wide flexibility for how the money was spent, to target the specific needs of their residents,” the report’s authors said. “How and on what they spent the money is crucial to letting the public determine whether it was put to good use.”
It’s difficult, if not impossible, for the public to make that kind of determination for Arkansas, according to the analysis. Arkansas' website has a brief description of CARES Act expenditures but there is no indication of how the money was dispersed or spent. A few links lead to forms and instructions for state agencies or cities and counties to fill out reimbursement requests or to request approval for purchases and grant proposals, but no breakdown was given on how the money was spent.
Eight states and the District of Columbia have no website. The report said only six states give taxpayers an exemplary transparent view of how pandemic relief money was being used.
The money was meant for states to cover COVID-19 expenses that arose between March 1, 2020, and the end of December that were not accounted for in their budgets. States must send quarterly reports to the U.S. Treasury Department and list any recipients who received funds greater or equal to $50,000.
“Since states are already collecting this information to satisfy reporting requirements, they should provide this information on their own sites,” the report’s authors said.
They also called for state governments to be required to have a website that tracks their COVID-19 spending activities.
“As we’ve documented, most states are doing a middling to poor job of disclosing their uses of CARES Act CRF funds,” the report’s authors said. “Fortunately, they now have a second chance to improve their performance: The American Rescue Plan Act has the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund Program, which at $350 billion, is far larger than CRF, its CARES Act counterpart.”