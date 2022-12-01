(The Center Square) - Arkansas' Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders will get $50,000 to cover transition expenses.
Members of the Governor's Emergency Fund Review Committee approved the request Thursday made by outgoing Gov. Asa Hutchinson who submitted a proclamation declaring an emergency over not having enough resources currently available to fund "activities necessary to complete a successful gubernatorial transition," the proclamation said.
Robert Brech from the budget office of the Department of Finance and Administration told the committee the same thing was done eight years ago when Hutchinson was taking office.
"What this will do is we will provide $50,000 dollars to the governor-elect for her transition expenses. It's something that's been done in the past. I don't know of any opposition to it," Brech said.
When asked by Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-Branch, how much would be left in the governor's emergency fund, Brech confirmed $450,000 would remain in that account.
Earlier this week, Sanders announced new senior staff appointments, including Judd Deere and Kelly Eichler as deputy chiefs of staff, Vu Ritchie as chief legal counsel, and Jordan Powell as Director of Public Affairs. Beforehand, she announced Gretchen Conger as her chief of staff.
"Excited to have these talented individuals standing with me as we work to unleash bold reforms for Arkansans," Sanders tweeted.
She is scheduled to be sworn in on Jan. 10 at the State Capitol following a prayer and worship service earlier in the day. Afterward, the Governor's Inaugural Ball will be held in the evening at the Statehouse Convention Center.