(The Center Square) - An opponent of a ballot measure that would give the lawmakers the power to call for a special session said he thinks it is a step toward a full-time Legislature.
Currently, the law only allows the governor to call for a special session and the governor sets the agenda.
The resolution, sponsored by Sen. Breanne Davis, gives the Legislature two ways to call for a special session. The Speaker of the House and the Senate President Pro Tem could issue a joint resolution, or two-thirds of both the Senate and the House could agree to a proclamation. Lawmakers would set a specific agenda, just like the governor does, according to the resolution.
Davis said in a video posted on her Facebook page that COVID-19 presented lawmakers with some challenges.
"The Legislature felt that we were not able to respond to the people we represent in a timely manner," Davis said.
Randy Zook, president and chief executive officer of the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, told The Center Square said people are barely making time in their work schedules to serve in the Legislature now.
"We don't want a full-time Legislature in a state with 3 million people in it," Zook said. "We want a citizen Legislature where people can from many walks of life can make time and take time to serve in that role and bring their points of view to the Legislature."
Zook is leading the group "Arkansans Against Issue 1."
Davis said in her video that 36 states are already allowed to call special sessions.
"It has not taken any legislatures from part-time to full-time," she said.
An analysis by the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extensive System shows special sessions would increase per diem and mileage costs paid to legislators.
Lawmakers currently receive travel reimbursement of 58.5 cents per mile. Per diem is based on how far a legislator lives from the capitol. Those who live 50 miles or less from Little Rock receive $59 a day, while those who live further than 50 miles receive $154 a day.
Arkansas governors have called 17 special sessions since 2000, according to the analysis. Lawmakers held two special sessions in the past year.
The Legislature met in Dec. 2021 and agreed to income and corporate tax cuts. It met again in August to expedite the income tax cuts and allocate $50 million for school safety.
Arkansas voters will also decide on three other proposed amendments. One would require 60% approval by the voters for constitutional amendments and new state laws.
A third amendment would prevent the government from interfering with religious liberty. The fourth would legalize recreational marijuana for residents over the age of 21.