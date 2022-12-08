(The Center Square) - Nicholas Horton grew up in Arkansas. And while he loves his state, he said the same problems that his parents talked about 30 years ago still exist today.
Horton founded and is the executive director of a new nonpartisan organization that he hopes will address those problems. The organization, named Opportunity Arkansas, wants to solve the issues for the next generation, according to its mission statement.
Opportunity Arkansas' Roadmap 2023 outlines ways those problems could be alleviated, beginning with the gradual elimination of the state income tax. Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed a bill in August that rolled the state income tax rate to 4.9%, the lowest rate in the state's history.
"I think the Legislature has done a great job chipping away at it over the last few years but I think we could do more and we have to be more aggressive," Horton told The Center Square.
Opportunity Arkansas plans to release a proposal next year, Horton said. Horton said that one of the issues is state spending, which is more than $31 billion a year, including federal funds.
"The state income tax brings in less than 10% of that amount," Horton said. "In the context of state government, it's not that much money so I think it's very doable and there's a lot of naysayers and a lot of fearmongering around this issue...but there's a lot of money, a lot of waste in state government."
The state has 2,500 state employees for every 100,000 residents. Tennessee has 1,400 state workers for every 100,000 residents, with Texas fewer than 1,500, according to the organization. Neither state has an income tax.
Roadmap 2023 also addressed the state's Medicaid rolls, which the organization said has created a "culture of dependency."
"We look at record numbers of people on Medicaid. We've got over a million people on Medicaid now in state of three million people and that number is continuing to go up and up," Horton said. "We are getting close to half of those people who are not elderly or seniors or individuals with disabilities or low-income kids. They are working-age, able-bodied adults."
Other issues addressed by Opportunity Arkansas include crime and the state's foster care system.
"The bottom line, I feel like the time is now, with a new governor and a new Legislature coming in, super majority of conservative Republican legislators, and if we are going to turn the corner and finally bring Arkansas up out of that 49, 50th ranking that we always seem to be in, this is the time to do it." Horton said.