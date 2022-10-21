(The Center Square) - A federal judge in Missouri dismissed a lawsuit late Thursday challenging President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.
The lawsuit, filed last month by attorneys general in Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and South Carolina, accused the president of violating "the constitutional principle of separation of powers and the Administrative Procedure Act when he skirted congressional authority to implement this policy."
The states failed to show how they would be harmed by the forgiveness plan, and the case was dismissed for lack of jurisdiction, according to the filing.
"The court is not to consider the weight or significance of the alleged injury, only whether it exists," said U.S. District Judge Henry Edward Autry in his ruling.
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said the state coalition will appeal immediately.
"I'm disappointed in the court's decision to dismiss our lawsuit," Rutledge said in a statement.
Biden announced a plan in August to cancel $10,000 in student loans for those who meet certain income requirements and $20,000 for students who received Pell Grants who met the same requirements.
The attorneys general argued that Biden had no authority to grant loan forgiveness.
"No statute permits President Biden to unilaterally relieve millions of individuals from their obligation to pay loans they voluntarily assumed," the lawsuit said. "Just months ago, the Supreme Court warned federal agencies against 'asserting highly consequential power beyond what Congress could reasonably be understood to have granted' by statute. Yet the Administration's Mass Debt Cancellation does precisely that."
The ruling was praised by the Student Borrower Protection Center, a nonprofit that addresses student loan debt.
"This politically and profit-motivated effort to halt President Biden's historic plan to deliver vital relief has failed, preserving debt relief for working and middle-class families as they recover from the pandemic," SBPC deputy executive director and managing counsel Persis Yu said in a statement. "The administration must move fast to ensure that all eligible borrowers are able to access this relief and benefit from this life-changing policy. As this federal judge signaled, the law will not be manipulated to prioritize the interests of political interests and lenders desperate to make a buck off of the backs of struggling borrowers."