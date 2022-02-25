(The Center Square) – Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the U.S. must increase domestic energy supply to offset prices that are expected to rise as a result of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Hutchinson said the Biden administration’s previous actions have curtailed energy supply in the U.S. and, in the coming weeks, Arkansans likely will feel the impact in areas affecting the supply chain and energy sources.
“It’s a global marketplace so what happens in that part of the world does impact prices here in the United States,” Hutchinson said. “Even though the sanctions might have that impact of restricting the supply chain, it’s absolutely necessary, and I think Arkansans understand that we can’t stand by idly even though there is a cost to every action that is taken. So it’s necessary. We’ll bear up on this. But it also emphasizes that we cannot be dependent on foreign sources for energy.”
Hutchinson said the rising prices at home could be less severe if the U.S. prioritized increasing its own independent energy sources.
The governor also criticized the speed in which President Joe Biden called for sanctions against Russia, saying he would have liked the sanctions to come down more quickly.
“That would have been important early on,” Hutchinson said. “Secondly, it’s about the expression of the American people in our level of support for Ukraine. I made that clear in my support for them. The United States needs to continue to do that. I think it’s important that the president continue with the message of support. We need to continue to lead Europe into full support for Ukraine. Of course, the sanctions is what should be accelerated.”
Hutchinson called for the Biden administration to impose the most severe sanctions available.
“I want to express my unequivocal support for the people of Ukraine as they strive to protect their independence, their sovereignty and their freedom,” Hutchinson said. “We need to be clear in our condemnation of Russia and the actions that they have taken.”