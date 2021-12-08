(The Center Square) – Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said his office is exploring pay increases for state law enforcement officers but he is opposed to a law enforcement tax credit.
Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, who is running for lieutenant governor in 2022, proposed a bill on the opening day of a legislative special session that would give law enforcement officers a $3,000 tax credit.
The bill was ruled relevant, or germane, to Hutchinson’s agenda for the special session Tuesday by Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin.
“I don’t see how in the world a bill dealing with a tax credit is not germane to the subject of dealing with tax credits and tax credits generally,” Griffin said.
A majority of the Senate overruled Griffin in a vote, and the Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee voted not to consider the bill.
“It is asinine to keep starving our police officers in Arkansas while claiming we actually support them,” Rapert said in a Facebook post. “It’s time for legislators to put their money where their mouth is if they ‘Back The Blue.’ ”
Sen. Alan Clark, R-Lonsdale, said during the debate the issue was about power.
“You rule that this bill’s not germane, you have ruled that the governor decides what we will meet on and that no legislator can file anything else,” Clark said.
Hutchinson said something needs to be done about law enforcement salaries, which, he said, rank 49th in the nation. Raising salaries is the answer, and it would be hard to consider law enforcement salaries and not first responders, Hutchinson said.
"I have directed Secretary Jami Cook to work on a plan to increase Arkansas State Police salaries and see what ways we can encourage local governments to raise the salaries of the local law enforcement because that is the responsibility they have,” Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson said Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd of the Arkansas Sheriffs' Association and Arkansas Association of Chiefs of Police Executive Director Gary Sipes agreed with him.
The governor called lawmakers back to Little Rock this week to vote on seven bills. The focus is on a $500 million state income tax reduction. More than 535,000 Arkansans, or about 28% of state taxpayers, with an annual income of less than $24,700 would receive a $60 credit, Hutchinson said. The top tax rate would be decreased from 5.9% to 4.9% over the next four years.
The House and Senate are expected to vote on it in the next two days.
Other bills under consideration include an appropriation bill that would allow funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to flow into the state where needed and an amendment of the income tax credit for waste reduction, reuse and recycling.