(The Center Square) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is asking lawmakers for $4.5 million for state prosecutors and an identical amount of money for public defenders.
A legislative panel will consider the allocation this week, Hutchinson said.
The governor held a news conference Tuesday to address a spate of violent crime in the Little Rock area that included 17 shootings on Sunday, Aug. 14. He cited a logjam in the state court system that happened during the pandemic.
"Cases were not being processed that means they were more backed up, there were more people out on bond pending trial because there were not moving through," Hutchinson said. "I put with the support of the General Assembly $1 million reserve funds to both prosecutors' offices and public defenders to help move these cases."
That money led to the hiring of 21 deputy prosecuting attorneys and in one district one extra deputy was able to complete and close 264 cases, Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson is also asking lawmakers for an additional $3 million for a mental health facility in South Arkansas. In addition, state officials have been working on a backlog of state prisoners that have been housed at county jails. Jails were holding 2,605 prisoners in January compared to 2,029 now, which is a 30% reduction, he said.
The governor also touted an intensive supervision program that monitors parolees in a five-county area. An influx of $1 million from the governors' discretionary fund increased the number of officers from six to 14, Hutchinson said.
Over the weekend, officers made contact with 172 parolees and arrested seven on new felony charges, according to Solomon Graves, Secretary of Corrections. Eighteen weapons were confiscated in July from seven different offenders, he said.
"The offenders we are finding, they have multiple weapons," Graves said. "And they have weapons for one reason and that is to harm and unfortunately potentially kill other individuals. That is something we cannot tolerate as a community."
Hutchinson also addressed an incident that happened in Crawford County on Sunday where it appeared that three law enforcement officers beat a suspect.
"This is not what our law enforcement community represents," Hutchinson said. "It's not the proper response."
The three officers involved are suspended with pay pending an investigation. The Arkansas State Police is investigating.
"The state police investigation will be limited to the use of physical force by the deputies and police officer," ASP said in a news release. "Upon completion of the investigation, the case file will be submitted to the Crawford County prosecuting attorney who will determine whether the use of force by the law enforcement officers was consistent with Arkansas laws."