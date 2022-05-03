(The Center Square) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchison and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said they support a possible decision to overturn Roe v. Wade but are concerned about the leak from the U.S. Supreme Court.
Politico released what it called a draft copy of an opinion in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health. The opinion authored by Justice Samuel Alito, Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanagh and Amy Coney Barrett agree with the conservative stalwart that the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision was “egregiously wrong from the start” and must be overturned in its entirety.
The publication said Monday night it received the 98-page document from "a person familiar with the court’s proceedings in the Mississippi case along with other details supporting the authenticity of the document."
Hutchinson said in a post on Twitter he has advocated for overturning Roe v. Wade his entire career but criticized the publication of the draft document.
"The leak from someone within the court is reprehensible and should lead to an investigation but I do hope the court returns authority to the states," Hutchinson said in his post.
Cox also criticized the leak in a Twitter post.
“While we are encouraged and optimistic at the possibility that abortion law will be left to the duly elected representatives of the states, draft rulings are not actual rulings and leaked drafts are a dangerous violation of court protocol and deliberations," Cox said. "Utah has already passed a law, SB174, that will govern if the high court decides to overturn Roe. We anxiously await the court’s actual ruling in this case.”
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem also responded to the report on Twitter.
"If this report is true and Roe v. Wade is overturned, I will immediately call for a special session to save lives and guarantee that every unborn child has a right to life in South Dakota," Noem said.
The official opinion is not expected to be released until the summer and is not final until then.