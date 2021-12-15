(The Center Square) – Colby Fulfer has defeated reality show star Jim Bob Duggar and two other candidates to win the Republican primary in a special election for the Arkansas Senate seat in District 7, according to unofficial results.
Fulfer, the chief of staff for Springfield's mayor, garnered 46.5% of the vote. Retired Navy captain Steve Unger came in second with 31.7%. Duggar (15.3%) was third, and retiree Edge Nowlin finished fourth (6.3%).
Lisa Parks, a child welfare attorney, won 84% of the vote to win the Democratic nomination over Derek Van Voast.
Parks will face Fulfer on Feb. 8 in a special election.
Only 8.48% of the region's 45,190 registered voters went to the polls, according to the secretary of state’s office.
The District 7 seat was held by Lance Eads, who resigned in October to take a position with Little Rock’s Capitol Consulting Firm.
Duggar, who served one term in the Arkansas House of Representatives, drew the most attention in the race for the reality show he starred in with his family, “19 Kids and Counting.”
Duggar’s oldest son, Josh, was convicted last week for possession of child pornography.