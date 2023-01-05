(The Center Square) - Former Monroe County District Court Judge Thomas David Carruth is facing a long list of federal charges for allegedly soliciting sex from the girlfriend of a defendant.
Carruth, 63, was arrested Thursday, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The former Arkansas judge is charged with three counts of honest services wire fraud, three counts of using a facility in interstate commerce in furtherance of unlawful activity, one count of bribery, one count of making false statements, and one count of obstruction of justice.
The charges stem from an April 2022 incident where Carruth allegedly solicited sex from the girlfriend of a defendant who had a case in his court, according to the DOJ. The former judge allegedly agreed to expedite the defendant's case in exchange for a sexual favor.
Carruth is accused of lying to the FBI when questioned about the incident.
If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison on the top counts, according to the DOJ.
Carruth told Little Rock's Fox 16 in June that he was being blackmailed by a woman when questioned about a raid at his residence. He said he contacted state law enforcement and the FBI and denied taking bribes.