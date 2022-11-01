(The Center Square) - An amendment the federal government approved this week for Medicaid expansion in Arkansas comes with a $3.2 million price tag for the state.
The cost will be split 80/20 between the federal government and the state of Arkansas for the new Life360 program, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday. Arkansas will pay 20%, or $3.2 million out of general revenue, and the federal government will pay 80%, or $13.6 million.
Arkansas requested approval from the Center for Medicaid Services to increase medical care and services through rural hospitals for at-risk populations, including pregnant women, young veterans and young people coming out of prison or the foster care system.
“We will be asking for increased mental health services in our rural areas and these services will be provided by our rural hospitals across Arkansas,” said Hutchinson. “Some urban hospitals will be eligible for some of the investment, but primarily this is a rural hospital initiative to help our rural hospitals survive but also to provide increased services in the areas I’ve described. The hospitals will be paid monthly for the services, whether it’s mental health services, maternal health services, or some other identified need for an at-risk population.”
The maternal mortality rate and infant mortality rate in Arkansas are some of the highest in the nation, the governor said.
“We’ve got to tackle these difficult problems that we’ve had for decades and decades and decades,” Hutchinson said. “Our focus is supporting women with high-risk pregnancies, and it will expand services to them not just through birth, but up to 24 months after birth, after the baby is born.”
There were an estimated 12,500 women with high-risk pregnancies in Arkansas in 2021, according to the governor. The increased support for women with high-risk pregnancies comes after Arkansas’ trigger abortion law was certified in June, which bans abortion except for in cases where the mother’s life is in danger.
The governor said the initiative also focuses heavily on those who have been involved in the juvenile justice system and young adult veterans at risk of homelessness, addiction, or in need of mental health services.
The age population targeted by the expansion for those coming out of the foster system or justice system is 19 to 24, while the age population the amendment targets for young veterans is 19 to 30.
The governor was joined by the Secretary of the Department of Human Services Mark White, as well as lawmakers who were instrumental in pushing this Medicaid expansion through.
Rep. Michelle Grey, R-Melbourne, who sponsored the initiative in the House, said she used to be completely against the Affordable Care Act and campaigned against it in 2014.
“I went from someone who was 100% against this philosophically to someone who ran the bill and supports it wholeheartedly and what it can do for our state, for our constituents and for our hospitals who are struggling across the state, especially now with COVID,” said Grey.
Hutchinson said he expects the Medicaid expansion to reduce healthcare costs.
“This is a very important initiative for Arkansas, “Hutchinson said. “If we can improve maternal healthcare, reduce infant mortality, if we can improve the services to our veterans who are coming home, in our rural areas particularly, and if we can help those who are coming out of prison or foster care have better health outcomes and improve their chances of success, then this is a great story for Arkansas.”