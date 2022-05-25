(The Center Square) - U.S. Senator John Boozman held off three challengers to gain 58.04% of the vote in the Republican primary, according to preliminary results from the Arkansas Secretary of State's office.
Boozman, who is seeking his third term in the Senate, had the backing of former President Donald Trump and Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who also won her primary. Sanders will face Democrat Chris Jones in November.
Boozman will face Democrat Natalie James and Libertarian Kenneth Cates in the November general election.
Attorney General Leslie Rutledge defeated five challengers and avoided a runoff for the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor. She originally filed papers to run for governor but dropped out of the race to run for the lieutenant governor instead.
Rutledge garnered 54.03% of the votes. She will face Democrat Kelly Krout and Libertarian Frank Gilbert in November.
Current Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin won more than 85% of the vote over fellow Republican Leon Jones Jr. to win the Republican nomination for attorney general. Griffin faces Democrat Jesse Gibson in November.