(The Center Square) – Arkansas motorists will pay an average of two cents less for a regular unleaded gallon of gasoline when they hit the roads for the July 4 holiday weekend compared to last week, according to AAA.
The average cost is $3.12, which is $1.31 less than last year.
“Pump price fluctuations remain possible as demand for fuel is strong," said AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria. "However, crude prices have balanced out and will likely keep retail gas prices from increasing much over the busy holiday weekend."
Motorists in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers area will pay the most at the pump – an average of $3.18 for a regular unleaded gallon of gas. The cheapest gas prices in the Natural State are around $3.05 a gallon in the Little Rock-North Little Rock area.
Arkansas gas prices are the fifth lowest in the country, according to AAA. Mississippi has the cheapest gas at $2.98 a gallon, 11 cents lower than Louisiana at $3.09 a gallon. Alabama and Tennessee are tied for third at $3.10.
Washington state overtook California as the top state for high gas prices. A gallon of regular unleaded gallon costs an average of $4.99. California gas prices average $4.82.
The high gas prices will not deter motorists from traveling during the Independence Day weekend, according to AAA. The holiday period will be the busiest ever, with 43 million Americans on the road, the company said.