(The Center Square) - Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed a bill Monday that phases out Arkansas's throwback tax rule.
"Currently, manufacturers based here have to pay a tax when selling things outside of Arkansas, hurting their ability to compete in the market," Sanders said during a news conference. "We'll get rid of this tax and boost businesses, jobs and investment in our state."
The bill would return $10.6 million to corporations in fiscal year 2024, according to a fiscal note included with the bill. Once the tax is eliminated in 2030, Arkansas corporations will save more than $74 million.
Arkansas was one of 19 states with a throwback rule, according to the Tax Foundation, which called it the "wrong tax, at the wrong rate, in the wrong state."
"They cause businesses to be taxed at potentially many multiples of the income they have in the state imposing the throwback rule, motivating these businesses—or at least certain aspects of their business—to locate elsewhere," Tax Foundation analyst Janelle Fritts in a report. "This effect is so robust that studies find throwback rules actually decrease tax revenue over time, since they do more to drive out business activity than they do to tax the nowhere income from remaining businesses with exposure to the provision."
Two states surrounding Arkansas –Missouri and Tennessee – do not have a throwback rule. Louisiana has a throwout rule in which the "'nowhere income is subtracted from the denominator (the amount of total sales)," according to the Tax Foundation report. Maine is the only other state with a throwout rule.
Mississippi and Oklahoma have throwback rules.
The Oklahoma Legislature is considering a bill that would eliminate the tax in that state. If approved by lawmakers, the bill would take effect on Nov. 1. The fiscal impact is unknown as legislative analysts said they don't have access to corporate taxpayer apportionment data.
The bill passed the Oklahoma House of Representatives and is in the Senate Finance Committee.