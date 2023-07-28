(The Center Square) - Arkansas gas prices are up 17 cents from last week's prices but are 54 cents cheaper than this time last year, according to AAA.
The average statewide cost for a regular unleaded gallon of gasoline is $3.35. The lowest average prices are in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers area, where a gallon costs $3.44. West Memphis drivers are paying about $3.26.
The spike in prices is due in part to a reduction in output from Saudi Arabia, according to AAA. Also contributing to the increase is excessive heat across the country, which is slowing production at some refineries.
“Increasing crude oil prices, decreasing gasoline inventories and strong demand for fuel thanks to a busy summer travel season are forcing retail gas prices even higher,” said AAA Spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “Price averages are still well below where they were last summer, however if crude oil prices continue to increase, we will see the year-over-year price gap narrow even further.”
Arkansas is tied with Tennessee for the fourth lowest gas prices in the country. Mississippi has the lowest at $3.18 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. Alabama comes in second at $3.29 and Louisiana is third at $3.30.
The average national price is $3.17, which is 13 cents higher than last week. California edged Washington State slightly for the highest gas prices at $4.93 a gallon.