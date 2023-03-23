(The Center Square) - Low salaries and limited job growth have landed Arkansas among the worst states for paying off student loans, according to a new study.
Arkansas ranked 49th in an analysis of which states students have the easiest time paying off their student loans after college.
The study was conducted by Broke Scholar, a website that provides students with information and resources on making financial decisions about their education.
The study looked at criteria that analyzed which states were educating students with less debt and fewer defaults, where students could earn enough to repay their loans, and where they could get good jobs.
Though students in Arkansas generally left college with less debt than residents of other states, the state was ranked in the bottom ten states for overall job growth. The report found that job growth and low unemployment were key indicators for low default rates.
“Top-performing states offer new grads an advantage in managing student loans. But they also reflect the importance of a state’s economic environment in helping new grads juggle their careers and payments. So it’s only natural that states with fewer economic advantages are worse for borrowers,” the report said.
The report said that over 396,000 borrowers in Arkansas owe a total of $13.4 billion in student loan debt.
The best states for borrowers were Massachusetts, South Dakota, Colorado, Minnesota, and Texas.
Two trends emerged for top states, according to the report. Student loan borrowers did well in states where they racked up higher debt but also achieved high salaries that helped them pay it off. However, borrowers also did well by living frugally with lower salaries in states with lower living costs and low unemployment.
Though the cost of living in Massachusetts is higher, it also boasts higher salaries, helping borrowers avoid defaulting on their student loans.
Meanwhile, South Dakota came out as a good state for borrowers despite its lower salaries due to it having the second-best overall unemployment rate and low borrower debt.
“In general, students struggle less with debt not based on the amount of money they need for their degrees, but the environment in which they start work,” the report said, emphasizing that job growth is a better predictor than average loan debt for states where students will pay off their college loans the easiest.