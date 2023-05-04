(The Center Square) - Arkansas ranked in the bottom half of states for its individual income tax, but has improved since 2020, a new report shows.
The Tax Foundation, an independent tax policy nonprofit, scored states for their approach to individual income taxes as part of a larger analysis called the 2023 State Business Tax Climate Index.
Arkansas ranked 37th this year, up from 40th in 2020.
Like most states, Arkansas has a graduated individual income tax from 2% to 4.9%. Arkansas’ total state and local individual income tax collections per capita are estimated at around $1,146.
States that performed the best did not collect taxes on individual income. Other states that scored well were those with a flat income tax.
Arkansas also has a 6.5% state sales tax rate and a max local sales tax rate of 6.1%, with a total state and local sales tax rate of 9.46%, making it the third-highest combined sales tax rate in the nation, a 2023 report found.
That same report named Arkansas’s tax burden higher than most states, as Arkansas collects an average of $3,875 in state taxes per capita.
The state also has a corporate income tax rate that ranges from 1% to 5.3%, according to the Tax Foundation.
Arkansas’ poor ranking on individual income taxes comes as the state also faces one of the most severe worker shortages in the United States, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Arkansas only has 47 available workers for every 100 job openings.
The state currently has an estimated 106,000 open jobs and just over 40,800 unemployed workers, the chamber reported this week. About 57.4% of Arkansans are working or actively looking for work.
The least severe shortages appear in more populous states like California, New York, Illinois and Texas. However, some of those states are seeing an exodus of residents choosing places like Arkansas to resettle.
Arkansas added over 15,600 residents in 2020. Among those newcomers, 13,527 came from Texas and 6,654 came from California, according to migration data from the IRS.
Arkansas is also gearing up to see another influx of new residents due to expanding capacity at Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Ford Smith, which is estimated to bring about 900 military members and their families to the Fort Smith area.