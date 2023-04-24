(The Center Square) - The teacher pay raises included in the Arkansas LEARNS Act will reward veteran teachers, too, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a town hall meeting held Monday evening at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
The nearly $300 million omnibus bill raises all teacher salaries to a minimum of $50,000. Some districts have no teachers making the minimum, according to Education Secretary Jacob Oliva.
Sanders told concerned teachers there would be money to bridge the gaps so that experienced teachers aren't making less than new teachers.
"Every teacher, if they are already above $50,000, will receive at least a $2,000 increase in their salary," Sanders said. "So every teacher in the state will be rewarded through the Arkansas LEARNS legislation for their hard work."
Last week the Arkansas Department of Education unveiled a website dedicated to the LEARNS Act. The website includes information about six workgroups that will hammer out the final rulemaking for the act, according to Oliva. The deadline to apply for a workgroup was March 31. The names of the members will be announced by early next week, he said.
Oliva is also reviewing the school curriculum for critical race theory, which is banned in the LEARNS Act.
Sanders signed an executive order on her first day banning "critical race theory" or "indoctrination" in the school system.
Oliva encouraged parents to first talk to the teachers and school administrators if they had concerns about what their children were being taught.
"We're working with school districts now, kind of rolling out those assurances and kind of things that we would say," Oliva said. "These are the kinds of things we are making sure we do a little bit better job of looking at, making sure they don't violate any rules." I'm not saying it's critical race theory being taught, but I've definitely identified some topics that, if not taught appropriately, could lend itself towards indoctrination."
Oliva said he is also looking at teacher training.
"And even with professional development and training, if we're using especially state or federal dollars and it runs through our agency and it's having teachers run through mandatory training, we're going to put systems in place to review the content," Oliva said. "And if we see something that, this is a little concerning, we are going to get clarification and assurances from those providers that they are not violating Arkansas law."