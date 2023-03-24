(The Center Square) - Arkansas Republicans are divided over a bill raising the asset limit for food stamp recipients.
The federal asset limit for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is $2,750 or $4,250 if an elderly or disabled person resides in the home.
Senate Bill 306 would allow Arkansas to set the limit at $6,000. It passed the Senate last week by a vote of 21-9, with five senators voting "present." It's scheduled for a hearing before the Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee on Tuesday.
Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Beebe, said he knows some refer to the bill as a liberal idea.
"I'll just tell you this is not a left or right issue," Dismang said during floor debate. "This is a 'do right' issue."
The bill does not address work requirements for recipients as having a job is already required for beneficiaries. SNAP recipients between the ages of 18 and 50 who go through three months without a job lose their eligibility for 18 months.
Sen. Tyler Dees, R-Siloam Spring, questioned whether the change would create a dependency on welfare.
"I think it does the exact opposite and common sense will tell you it does the exact opposite," Dismang responded. "If we are not allowing people to have nest eggs and savings at home to try to divert from a crisis that may or may not occur, then we're creating essentially a weight that's held on their head to keep them underneath the water in poverty."
Nicholas Horton, founder and CEO of Opportunity Arkansas, disagrees.
"In other words, instead of paying for their own groceries, Arkansans who have $6,000 in cash could keep getting their food stamps, letting taxpayers instead continue to foot the bill while they stockpile cash–even though $6,000 is enough to buy nearly a year and a half of groceries for a single mom," Horton said.
Forty-two states have either waived asset limits or have less restrictive limits and requirements than the federal government, according to a report and email from The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
More than $840 million in SNAP benefits were paid to 510,041 Arkansas residents in fiscal year 2021, according to a report from the Arkansas Department of Human Services. SNAP benefits are paid by the federal government. Horton said that doesn't mean raising the income limit would not impact the state.
"Yes, food stamp benefits are financed by federal taxpayers, but every single Arkansas taxpayer is also a federal taxpayer," Horton said. "Further, his claim is simply inaccurate because Arkansas taxpayers directly finance a significant portion of the administrative costs of food stamps."
If the bill passes the House, it may face a veto from Gov. Sarah Sanders.
"We oppose expanding welfare and trapping more people in lifetime dependency that is paid for by the labor of hardworking taxpayers, Sanders' spokesperson Alexa Henning told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.