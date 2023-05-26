(The Center Square) - AAA says the average cost for a regular unleaded gallon of gas in Arkansas is up three cents compared to last week as many residents prepare to hit the road for the Memorial Day weekend.
The $3.13 cost, up from $3.10 last week, is 99 cents less than the same time last year, according to AAA.
"But the increase is mitigated by the low cost of oil, which is wobbling around in the low $70s per barrel.," said AAA spokesman Andrew Gross. "Pump prices could stabilize or fall once this long weekend is in the rearview mirror."
Motorists will pay more on average when stopping in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, where costs are hovering around $3.23 a gallon, according to AAA. The cheapest gas is in Jonesboro, where the average price is $2.99 a gallon.
Arkansas jumped up to the second slot in the competition for the cheapest gas in the country in a tie with Texas. Mississippi retains the top spot with gas a $3 a gallon. Another neighbor, Louisiana, has slightly higher gas prices at $3.14 a gallon.
California continues to lead the U.S. in high gas prices. The average cost for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $4.81, according to AAA.