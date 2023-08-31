(The Center Square) - The average cost for a regular unleaded gallon of gas in Arkansas is $3.41, three cents less than last week, according to AAA.
The cost is seven cents more than a week ago, the organization said.
Motorists in the Texarkana area are paying the highest average cost at $3.38, according to AAA. The lowest gas prices are in the Jonesboro area, where a regular unleaded gallon of fuel costs $3.32.
The downward trend may not continue, AAA said.
"While gas prices have decreased slightly in the last few days, holiday travelers will see pump prices fairly close to where they were a year ago," said AAA Spokesperson Nick Chabarria. "Demand for fuel remains strong which could cause prices to further increase over the holiday. AAA Travel bookings are four percent higher compared to Labor Day 2022 and Hurricane Idalia also put upward pressure on fuel prices."
The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $3.82, which is two cents less than last week, according to AAA.
Arkansas has the third lowest gas prices in the county, behind two of its neighboring states. On average, Mississippi motorists pay $3.30 per gallon, while Louisiana drivers pay $3.38.
The highest gas prices in the country are in California, where the average cost of a regular unleaded gallon of fuel is $5.30, according to AAA.