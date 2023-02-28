(The Center Square) - Many Arkansas educators testifying on the proposed LEARNS bill said they think the bill is bad for Arkansas teachers and students.
"We are so certain of it that we are here to protest our own pay raises, in some cases up to $15,000 a year pay raises," said Jesse Buchanan, a teacher at Fayetteville High School.
The House Education Committee listened to hours of testimony on Tuesday afternoon both for and against the education package proposed by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders. The committee is expected to vote on the bill Wednesday.
The LEARNS bill would increase starting teacher pay to $50,000 a year and require school districts to have a salary schedule. The omnibus bill also includes 120 literacy coaches and $500 tutoring stipends for K-3 students struggling with reading.
The bill would cost $298 million in the first year, with $150 million being new money, according to a fiscal impact statement released by the Arkansas Department of Education. The increase in teachers' salaries would make up $180 million of the cost each year.
Veteran teachers would receive pay increases of $2,000 but could still make just a few thousand dollars less than new teachers, some educators said.
Carol Fleming, president of the Arkansas Education Association, asked lawmakers how the salary schedule for school districts would be enforced.
"Who will ensure that happens?" Fleming asked. "Is it the department? The state board of education? Or the Legislature?"
Jessica Saum, Arkansas' 2022 Teacher of the Year, said she met with Sanders last year and supported the bill.
"There are things that I know, and I have seen first well and are working well and have seen where our greatest challenges are," Saum said. "There are things that we know that are not working in areas where we must do better. This bill addresses that."
The legislation also includes "Educational Freedom Accounts" that would give parents "universal choice" regarding where to send their children to school. The accounts would be available to all parents by the 2025-2026 school year.
The department estimates about 7,000 students would take advantage of the Education Freedom Accounts in the first year, and 14,000 would participate in the second year, according to a fiscal impact statement released by the Arkansas Department of Education last week. The cost estimate is nearly $48 million in year one and $97.5 million in year two, according to the fiscal impact statement.
Democrats said the bill's sponsors and education officials are not clear on how the bill would affect federal education dollars. The question was asked by members of both parties.
"The teacher pay plan that the Governor campaigned on is not the raise that's in this bill," said Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, in a news release from the Arkansas Democratic Party. "The raises in LEARNS come with restrictions and waivers that guarantee not all schools will be able to pay their educators and staff fairly."